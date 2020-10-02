17-Year-Old Gets Four Years In State Prison For Role In Brick High School Shooting

A teenager from Brick Township was sentenced to four years in state prison on Friday for his role in a shooting outside an Ocean County high school, authorities said.

Luis Rivas, 17, pleaded guilty in March to the charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Rivas must serve 85 percent of the four-year sentence before being eligible for parole under the terms of the No Early Release Act,

Rivas entered his guilty plea on March 6 before Judge Wendel E. Daniels.

Rivas' voluntary waiver of Family Court jurisdiction and his agreement to be charged as an adult in Criminal Court factored into Daniels' sentencing decision, the prosecutor said.

A co-defendant, Alonzo Legrande of Asbury Park, who is now 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons charges on Sept. 17, Billhimer said.

Legrande originally was charged as an adult on Sept. 10 with four counts of attempted murder and weapons charges, Billhimer said.

Legrandes' reduced charges were part of his agreement to plead guilty as an adult. He faces a sentence of 10-years in state prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 20.

Brick Township police were called to Brick Memorial High School on Oct. 22, 2019, at about 1:45 p.m., on a report that a student had been shot.

The student was walking home from school with three friends when he was shot about a quarter-mile from the high school, Billhimer said.

The wounded boy ran back to school for help. Brick police and administrators locked down the high school and neighboring schools.

The shooting victim was treated at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township.

Video surveillance footage from nearby homes captured Legrande and Rivas, assisting each other during the shooting, Billhimer said.

Further investigation found that Legrande fired the weapon, Billhimer said.

