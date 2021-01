One person died Sunday night in an Ocean County crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near milepost 60.8 in Eagleswood Township around 9:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry said.

No further details were available as of 10:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

