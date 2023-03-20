1 Dead In Fatal House Fire In Manchester

One person was killed in a fire at a multi-family home Sunday night, March 19, authorities said.

Three Manchester police officers and one resident were brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out at 6:51 p.m. at a quadplex on Heron Street in the Cedar Glen West section of town, Manchester police said.

Arriving police saw a home fully engulfed in flames and were told by family members that one person was still inside the burning home. Officers attempted to enter but were unable to due to heavy smoke and heat, police said. The rest of the quadplex and surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Firefighters from multiple departments in Manchester as well as Whiting, Ridgeway, Joint Base, Lakehurst, Toms River, and Cassville battled the blaze.

Manchester Emergency Medical Service responded to treat residents and officers for smoke inhalation.

Detective Adam Emmons of the Manchester Police Investigations Bureau, Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Fire Marshall are investigating this incident. Also assisting with the investigation is the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit and the Ocean County Medical Examiner.

Manchester Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Sharry and the American Red Cross also responded to assist with the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.