Plumsted Woman, 63, Killed In Mobile Home Fire: Prosecutor

Catherine Hakos's body was recovered from the back bedroom of the residence, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 10 a.m., a mobile home fire was reported on Lakewood Road in Plumsted Township. Upon arrival, emergency service personnel observed heavy smoke emanating from the mobile home, with a male victim outside the residence and another victim still trapped inside.

The male victim, later identified as the homeowner, Paul Hakos, 79, was transported to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold for treatment of his injuries.

Ms. Hakos was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has revealed that the fire originated underneath the structure and that a failure of energized electrical equipment could not be eliminated as the cause. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.