Plastic From Bottled Water Entangles Seal In Beach Haven

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) said the female grey seal was found on the shore in Beach Haven at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. The pup was brought to MMSC's facility in Brigantine, and the plastic packaging was removed.

The center's veterinarian examined the baby seal and found that the plastic had not cut into her neck. The pup was thin, lethargic, and suffered from gastrointestinal issues.

The female seal was underweight at 38.2 pounds. She was given a feeding tube with a mixture of formula and electrolytes.

MMSC has rescued about a dozen seals this season. On the same day as the Beach Haven seal's rescue, a male grey seal pup was found on the north end of Brigantine Beach.

A female grey seal was rescued after it was stranded on the beach in Sea Isle City on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Another male grey seal was saved from Island Beach State Park in Seaside Park on Friday, Feb. 9.

The rehab center also rescued a baby grey seal that was spotted wandering around an Ocean City neighborhood on Wednesday, Feb. 7. MMSC said the male pup died on Monday, Feb. 19.

The center also rescued a malnourished baby grey seal from a beach in Sea Bright on Friday, Jan. 12. The pup was released back into the water at the North Brigantine Natural Area, according to a Facebook video posted by MMSC on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The stranding center also said you should not disturb a seal. You're asked to stay at least 150 feet away if you see one on land.

If you find a seal, you can report it to MMSC by calling 609-266-0538.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.