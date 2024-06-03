Pinelands Regional HS Football Player Battling Rare Form Of Cancer: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page was created for a boy named Chris who's a junior at Pinelands Regional High School in Little Egg Harbor Township. Chris plays football for the Pinelands Wildcats and also is a player in the South Jersey Flag Football Association.

Chris was recently diagnosed with stage three rhabdomyosarcoma. The childhood disease causes cancerous cells to form in muscle tissue, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $3,700 from at least 51 donations as of Monday, June 3. The money will help pay for 40 weeks of weekly chemotherapy treatments at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Chris' grandmother Maryanne Cordi shared a message from the boy's mother on the GoFundMe page.

"The battle began when Chris started experiencing stomach pain and was taken to our local hospital, AtlantiCare, where a tumor about 4 inches in size was discovered arising from his prostate," Chris' mother wrote. "He was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and admitted to the ICU. The tumor was obstructing his ability to urinate, causing his kidneys to back up with urine, leading to severe pain."

Chris also recently began working at Jersey Mike's in Little Egg Harbor, his mother said.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Chris.

