Person Injured When Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole In Jackson Township: Police

The vehicle struck a utility pole in front of Bagel King on West County Line Road in Jackson Township on Tuesday, July 30, police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

A Facebook user posted a picture of the damage from the crash at around 7:25 a.m. The picture showed a dark-colored vehicle on its side.

The utility pole was damaged and wires were hanging low over the crash site.

One person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, Chief Kunz said.

