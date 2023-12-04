Fair 51°

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore: Police

An 86-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island, authorities said.

Harvey Cedars police

 Photo Credit: Harvey Cedars PD via Facebook
Jon Craig
Ralph Alston, of Little Egg Harbor, was hit while crossing Long Beach Boulevard near the intersection of 80th Street at about 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, according to Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford.

Alston was airlifted to AtantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, Burnaford said.

Bladimir Montalvo Hernandez, 34, of Tuckerton, who was driving the Ford F150 pickup, had not been charged, He was not injured, the chief said.

An investigation in ongoing.

