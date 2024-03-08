Pair Charged With Setting Fire At Little Egg Harbor Home They Had Broken Into: Prosecutor

Thomas Lester, 20, of Tuckerton, and Ethan Salter, 19, of Little Egg Harbor Township, were each charged with aggravated arson, arson, burglary, criminal mischief and conspiracy in the January fire, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said on Friday, March 8.

The pair had broken into the home, according to the prosecutor's office.

On Jan. 8 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Little Egg Harbor Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire on National Union Boulevard, Billhimer said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the living room of the structure, Billhimer said.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary by an unknown person or persons utilizing an open flame to available combustibles," he said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad, and Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that Lester and Salter were the individuals responsible for setting the fire, he said.

On Thursday, March 7, Lester and Salter were taken into custody without incident at their respective residences by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

They were taken to the Ocean County Jail, where they remain pending a detention hearing.

