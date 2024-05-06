Wall Township police said a driver called 911 and reported smoke coming from OPI Gallery on Route 35 at around 2:48 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Officers arrived and found an active fire inside the business.

Wall firefighters worked for about two hours to put out the flames. The state Department of Transportation detoured traffic from the scene.

The initial cause of the fire appeared to be accidental. Wall police and the township fire bureau are investigating.

Firefighters from Belmar, Brielle, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, and Spring Lake Heights responded to the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.