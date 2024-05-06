Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

OPI Gallery Fire

An art gallery caught fire along the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

A fire at OPI Gallery in Wall Township, NJ.

A fire at OPI Gallery in Wall Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Wall Township Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Wall Township police said a driver called 911 and reported smoke coming from OPI Gallery on Route 35 at around 2:48 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Officers arrived and found an active fire inside the business.

Wall firefighters worked for about two hours to put out the flames. The state Department of Transportation detoured traffic from the scene.

The initial cause of the fire appeared to be accidental. Wall police and the township fire bureau are investigating.

Firefighters from Belmar, Brielle, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, and Spring Lake Heights responded to the scene.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE