One Man Airlifted, Another Injured After Deck Collapsed At Long Beach Home: Police

Two men were injured when the second-story deck of a home collapsed in Ocean County, authorities said.

Long Beach Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Long Beach Township Police Department
Chris Spiker
Long Beach police responded to the home on Arnold Boulevard at around 1:48 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday, July 15. Officers found an unresponsive man had been injured while falling from the collapsed deck.

The man was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. He was listed in stable condition, according to police.

A second man also on the deck had minor injuries. The collapse wasn't considered suspicious and it's believed to have been caused by corrosion.

The township's building department responded to the scene, along with Barnegat Light firefighters and paramedics.

