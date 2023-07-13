Ocean County Mom Pleads Guilty In Fentanyl Death Of Her Toddler: Prosecutor

Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment on Wednesday, July 12, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Lacey Township police were summoned to a residence for a report of a toddler unresponsive by his mother, Natalie Sabie, Billhiimer said.

Responding Officers and Paramedics at the scene attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful

The boy was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 12, 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office received the toxicology report, which revealed the presence of a significant amount of fentanyl in the child’s system.

Based upon this report, a forensic pathologist made a determination that the child’s cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, Billhimer said.

On Oct. 14, 2022, Sabie was taken into custody and charged in connection with the death of her son.

Sabie was processed and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since her apprehension.

