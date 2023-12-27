Ocean County Horse Euthanized After Mosquito-Borne Illness

The unvaccinated 28-year-old Grade breed mare experienced depression, front and back ataxia, disorientation, and falling due to Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), the state's department of agriculture said.

This is the third case of EEE this year in New Jersey, the others in Gloucester and Salem counties in September and October, the department said.

The horse had no recent travel history, indicating that the disease was transmitted within the state. Based off the clinical history, it is possible that exposure to EEE occurred during a period of warmer than average temperatures experienced in the area at the end of mosquito season, officials said.

Livestock owners are strongly encouraged to vaccinate against WNV, EEE, and other mosquito-borne diseases. Effective equine vaccines for EEE and WNV are available commercially. Horse owners should contact their veterinarians if their horses are not up to date on their vaccinations against both EEE and WNV.

“We continue to encourage horse owners to be vigilant in vaccinating their animals against these diseases spread by mosquitoes,” New Jersey Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Atchison III said. “Vaccinated animals are much less likely to contract deadly diseases such as EEE and West Nile Virus.”

