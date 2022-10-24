Toms River Native, Dedicated PA Dad Of 4 Jeremy Rawlins Dies, 35

Toms River native and dedicated Pennsylvania father of four Jeremy S. Rawlins died on Thursday, Oct. 6 at age 35.

Born in Toms River, Jeremy lived in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania before settling in Lansford, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

Jeremy worked as a skilled automobile mechanic in the region and above all was a devoted father to his four children, Kaleb, Ayden, Izabella, and Briella, his memorial says.

In addition to his children, Jeremy is survived by his father, Mark Rawlins, and his wife, Megan Rims, whom he married this April; stepmother, Christine Rawlins; brothers, Mark E. Rawlins, Jr., James Rosell, Michael Rosell, Brian Rosell, and David Rosell; sister, Michelle Rosell; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Tributes for Jeremy also came in on social media:

“You were my best friend and now I can't believe you're not here anymore,” writes Melissa Atkinson. “You will forever be in a special place my heart Jeremy Rawlins.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook fundraiser launched for Jeremy’s funeral expenses has raised more than $100 as of Monday, Oct. 24.

“All money is going to his family to help with funeral costs,” Atkinson writes. “Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.”

Jeremy’s funeral was held at Campton Funeral Home in Palmerton on Monday, Oct. 17.

Click here to view the full obituary of Jeremy S. Rawlins.

