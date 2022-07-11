Officer Killed In Raleigh Mass Shooting Laid To Rest In Home State Of NJ

A 29-year-old police officer ambushed and killed while on his way to work as a police officer in Raleigh, NC has been buried in New Jersey — his home state.

Services for Gabriel Torres, a Jackson native, were held at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Torres and four other victims were killed, and two others wounded, by a 15-year-old shooter wearing camouflage clothing the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13 in Northeaster Raleigh, police said.

Torres was found by his wife, Jasmin, as her husband's colleague's worked to track down the suspect on a shooting rampage through the neighborhood, according to WRAL and police reports.

"I tried to save you," Jasmin said at her husband's funeral. "I wish I could have saved you. I gave my all to try and save you. I'm sorry if I scared you."

Torres was born in Queens, NY and raised in Jackson. He enlisted in the US Marines at 24 years old, and married his wife a year later. The two welcomed their daughter, Layla, in August 2020.

Torres was remembered in his obituary as a "family man, a doting husband and the sweetest dad."

"When he wasn’t working, he would help his wife with dinner, run errands, parent his daughter, love on his dog, Benji, watch movies, and play his video games."

A GoFundMe for the family had raised $136,000 as of Monday, Nov. 7.

