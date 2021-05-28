Ocean County Mom Of 4 Aida Sterling, 37, Loses Cancer Battle Days After Emergency C-Section

Ocean County mom of three Aida “Liz” Sterling, 37, lost her battle with cancer less than a week after giving birth to her fourth child via emergency c-section at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sterling was known as a “beautiful, devoted and caring” mother, according to a GiveSendGo campaign created for the family’s expenses.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Sterling refused treatment in order to “preserve her pregnancy” and gave birth to baby Elizabeth via emergency c-section just six days before dying in her husband, Matthew’s arms, on May 4, the fundraiser says.

“Thanks to God's grace, against medical opinion — she survived the C-Section and was able to see her daughter in the NICU,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Abraham Alvarez.

“One of her last words to her newborn premature child was, ‘I love you baby, I give my life to you, I give my life to you.’”

Heartbreakingly, baby Elizabeth lost her battle in the NICU on May 10 — the same day Sterling’s burial was held.

“The world was preparing to bury our beautiful Aida,” the fundraiser says. “Around midnight the morning of, Matthew receives a visit from police officers which escorted him to the hospital where Baby Elizabeth was fighting to stay alive and grow.”

“In the arms of her father, moments after he arrived, Elizabeth went up to be with the Lord. Matthew, devastated, had to now bury his wife and daughter on the same day.”

More than $13,500 had been raised for the family’s expenses as of Friday.

In addition to her husband, Sterling is survived by her mother and stepfather Aida and Rafael Candelaria; sons Brian Garcia and Judah Matthew Sterling; daughters Isabella Garcia and Elizabeth Laven Sterling; brother Jose; sister Claudia; step-brother Rafael Candelaria; step-sister Anna Candelaria, her obituary says.

“Her loss has left a void in the hearts of all that cannot be filled,” reads the fundraiser. “As humans, Christians, fathers/mothers, we are called to love our neighbor, cry with them and support them where possible.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Aida Sterling and Family Funeral and Medical Costs’ on GiveSendGo.

