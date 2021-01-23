Lakewood Firefighter Romeo Espino Remembered For 'Cool, Calm Demeanor'

The Lakewood Fire Department is mourning the loss of longtime member Romeo Espino.

Has been a member of the fire police since 2012 and went on to hold the rank of fire police captain.

Lakewood Engine 4 remembered Espino as a dedicated member who was always active and supportive of our company, organization and ensuring the safety of the Lakewood community.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

"You were a good man," Dovid Bender wrote on Facebook. "We are going to miss your cool and clam demeanor. Rest easy brother."

