Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Lakewood Firefighter Romeo Espino Remembered For 'Cool, Calm Demeanor'

Cecilia Levine
Romeo Espino
Romeo Espino Photo Credit: Lakewood Engine 4

The Lakewood Fire Department is mourning the loss of longtime member Romeo Espino.

Has been a member of the fire police since 2012 and went on to hold the rank of fire police captain.

Lakewood Engine 4 remembered Espino as a  dedicated member who was always active and supportive of our company, organization and ensuring the safety of the Lakewood community. 

The cause of death was not immediately known.

"You were a good man," Dovid Bender wrote on Facebook. "We are going to miss your cool and clam demeanor. Rest easy brother."

