Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Obituaries

Obituaries

Kasia Tieluszecka Of Toms River, 38, Remembered For Unique Sparkle, Determination

Cecilia Levine
Kasia Tieluszecka
Kasia Tieluszecka Photo Credit: Kasia Tieluszecka Facebook photo

Katarzyna "Kasia" Tieluszecka of Toms River died Oct. 4. She was 38 years old.

Kasia was born in Poland and moved to the U.S. when she was 10 with her family, and attended Wanaque High School while living in Haskell, her obituary says.

Remembered for her "incredible work ethic," Kasia got her first job at 15 at a local bagel store.

She graduated from Lakeland High School in 2001, and went on to earn her bachelor's in business and marketing at William Paterson University.

She most recently had been working as a pharmaceutical sales representative on the Jersey Shore. Kasia previously worked at the Franklin Steakhouse in Nutley -- and several other bars and taverns.

Her Facebook wall filled up with posts from dozens of friends, remembering her for her "beautiful spirits" and magnetic personality.

"You touched the lives of all of the people that knew you close," one person wrote. "You brought sparkle, spirit, and joy to everyone around that loved you."

Kasia is survived by her loving partner, Pasquale Destro; parents Miroslaw and Alina Tieluszecki of Haskell; sisters, Adela and Diana; aunt and Godmother Theresa Durzynska and her husband Edmund; aunt Lilla Durzynska, and her daughters Eliza and Dominica; along with countless friends and family members around the world.

Click here for Kasia's full obituary.

