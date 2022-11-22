Joshua Morris Of Ocean County Dies, 32

Beloved brother, son, and uncle Joshua A. Morris of Ocean County died on Friday, Oct. 21. He was 32.

Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Joshua spent most of his life in Bayville before moving to Ocean Gate, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Joshua worked at Jersey Shore Lawn & Sprinkler for 14 years.

He loved the great outdoors — especially his Jeep and his quad.

Above all, Joshua was known for his endlessly kind and compassionate heart, as well as his ability to “go big or go home.”

Joshua is survived by his loving parents, Tim and Karen Morris; siblings, Ryan Morris and wife Daneeca, Katie Tilton and Ryan; grandfather, Al Panzino; seven nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Joshua’s visitation and prayer services were held at Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville on Thursday, Oct. 27.

“Josh, you were the most amazing man I've ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Brooke Ancona writes in a tribute on Joshua’s obituary.

“I am so forever grateful for that time with you…You were the most beautiful, handsome, kind, caring, funny, intelligent man I've ever met.”

“You’ll never, ever be forgotten. May you rest in peace, Joshua.”

