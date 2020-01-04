Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

'HEART OF GOLD': Lakewood Rabbi Zeev Rothschild, 62, Dies Of Coronavirus

Rabbi Zeev Rothschild
Rabbi Zeev Rothschild Photo Credit: Courtesy of Matzav.com

Rabbi Zeev Rothschild, 62, of Lakewood died Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications.

Rabbi Rothschild lived on Forest Avenue in the heart of Lakewood Township around the corner from Bais Medrash Govoah, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish Litvak yeshiva.

Rothschild was the founder and owner of NPGS, a local food co-op with two locations, one in Lakewood and one in Jackson.

Originally launched as the Non-Profit-Grocery-Store, it provided the community with groceries at reasonable prices.

Rothschild lived in the same Jersey Shore town where dozens were ticketed for violating coronavirus bans.

He is survived by his wife Brachi Rothschild and their family. His levaya, or funeral, was broadcast via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Minutes after it began, more than 500 people signed in.

Rabbi Rothschild was described as a baal chesed and yorei Shomayim, Hebrew expressions meaning "master of kindness" and "an awe from heaven," respectively, in an obituary in the Jewish Orthodox media outlet Matzav.com .

"Indeed, he was the very 'heart' of Lakewood, as his own generous heart had room for every yochid (individual) and every nitzrach (person in need), every need and every person who could be helped," the publication wrote.

Others remembered him as having a "heart of gold."

