Devoted South Jersey Dad Of 2 Matthew Leobold Dies, 27

Beloved and dedicated South Jersey father of two Matthew P. Leobold died on Monday, Oct. 31. He was 27.

Matthew studied homeland security at Ocean County College, where he graduated in December 2015, according to his social media page.

Matthew’s hobbies included wrestling, visiting the beach, and spending time with friends and family.

He is remembered as a “fun, loving, goofy, sweet, caring, and sensitive,” his obituary says.

Above all, Matthew was a dedicated dad to his two daughters, Maya and Zoe.

In addition to his children, Matthew is survived by their mother, Megan Theobold; his loving parents, Jennifer Colangelo and Kenneth Theobold; his brothers, Kenneth Theobold and Nicholas Versacio and his girlfriend Samantha Gladis; his grandparents, Susan Komsa, Alice and Marvin Davidson and Bernadette Faulds, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Matthew’s funeral services will be held at Carmona -Bolen Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow at B2 Bistro on Hooper Avenue on Monday, Nov. 7.

Click here to view the full obituary of Matthew P. Leobold.

