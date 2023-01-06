Death Of Toms River High School Senior Prompts Wave Of Community Support

The death of Toms River High School East senior Michael J. Goodfriend has prompted a massive wave of support throughout the community.

Michael died at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, his obituary says. He was 17.

A lifelong Toms River resident, Michael was a high honor roll student who enjoyed music, drawing, and skateboarding.

Michael is survived by his loving parents, Francis and Debra Martinez; his siblings, Erick, Krista, Destiny, Victoria and Claudia Goodfriend; and many friends.

Meanwhile, an astonishing $16,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Michael’s funeral expenses before donations were shut off.

“Our family is devastated from this unexpected and tragic loss of our dear Michael,” reads the fundraiser. “He was someone who truly cared about others and wore his heart on his sleeve. Michael was such a generous and giving young man, even in death.”

Michael’s funeral was held at Carmona-Bolen - Toms River on Monday, Dec. 12.

Contributions can be made in Michael’s loving memory to the Sharing Network.

“Michael Goodfriend is my best friend,” reads a tribute on Michael’s obituary. “He’s someone I could talk about anything [to]. Someone that always made sure you were okay and doing well. Someone that had the biggest heart even when he didn’t wanna always show it...He will be missed forever.”

