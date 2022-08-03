Woman Pours Gasoline On Man After Arranging To Buy Sneakers From Him Via SnapChat: Police

A 27-year-old woman of Manchester was arrested after offering to buy clothes from a man and then dousing him with gasoline and robbing him, authorities said.

An unidentified man, 18,, had arranged via SnapChat to meet a woman outside a Dollar General Store on Route 37 in Manchester to sell sneakers and other clothing, police said.

When the man arrived at the store on Thursday, July 28, a woman poured a water bottle filled with gasoline on him, held a butane torch near him and ordered him to surrender his possessions, police said.

She was later identified as Eboni Hester of Manchester.

The man handed over the clothes, sneakers, his cell phone and $300 cash before the woman fled west on Route 37, police said.

After an investigation, police arrested Hester. She was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and weapons offenses.

Manchester police reminded the public a “Safe Exchange Zone” is available at the township’s municipal complex. Residents can use the space to complete transactions initiated online. It’s also a place where parents who share custody of children can meet for pickups and drop-offs. Located in the main visitor parking lot on the northeast side of the municipal complex on Colonial Drive, it is well-lighted and under continuous video surveillance, police said.

