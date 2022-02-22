Woman, 59, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Police

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

On Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:53 p.m., Barnegat police responded to Barnegat Boulevard North and Cole Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Police found the driver of one of the vehicles, Alice Toriello, 59, of Barnegat unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Toriello who was transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Rudolph Schoenberg, 28, of Waretown suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.

The initial investigation found that Toriello was attempting to make a left turn from Cole Drive onto Barnegat Boulevard when her vehicle collided with Schoenberg's which was traveling on the northbound side of Barnegat Boulevard towards Route 9.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded for scene processing along with members of the Barnegat Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, Detective Bureau, and the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ptl. Michael Moore or Detective Jim Purcell at 609-698-5000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.