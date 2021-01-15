Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

WINNERS: Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $1.75M In Essex, Ocean Counties

Jon Craig
J’s Sweet Shop in Newark
J’s Sweet Shop in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

There were two lucky winners in the latest Jersey Cash 5 drawing, according to state Lottery officials, sold in Essex and Ocean counties.

A pair of tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,748,230 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday. Each winning ticket is worth $874,115. 

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 13, 15, and 33 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • J’s Sweet Shop, 88 Mount Vernon Place, Newark. (Essex County).
  • Shoprite #604, 2 Route 37 West, Toms River (Ocean County).

