WINNERS: Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $1.75M In Essex, Ocean Counties

There were two lucky winners in the latest Jersey Cash 5 drawing, according to state Lottery officials, sold in Essex and Ocean counties.

A pair of tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,748,230 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday. Each winning ticket is worth $874,115.

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 13, 15, and 33 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

J’s Sweet Shop, 88 Mount Vernon Place, Newark. (Essex County).

Shoprite #604, 2 Route 37 West, Toms River (Ocean County).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.