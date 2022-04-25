Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for Saturday, April 23, to win the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

That winning ticket was sold at Stop N Go, 2500 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, April 23, drawing were: 10, 39, 47, 49, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $421 milliion for the Monday, April 25, drawing.

The Double Play results for the Saturday, April 23, drawing were: 02, 30, 39, 54, and 63. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

