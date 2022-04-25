WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K On Jersey Shore

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for Saturday, April 23, to win the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That winning ticket was sold at Stop N Go, 2500 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, April 23, drawing were: 10, 39, 47, 49, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $421 milliion for the Monday, April 25, drawing.

The Double Play results for the Saturday, April 23, drawing were: 02, 30, 39, 54, and 63. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.