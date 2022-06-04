Verizon Door-Knocker Says He Killed Jersey Shore Homeowner In Self-Defense: Report

A Verizon door knocker who claims he was acting in self-defense when he killed a Jersey Shore resident during a fight, according to a new report from NJ Advance Media.

Michael Tsamas, 32, of Laurence Harbor, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Joseph Delgardio, 44, in Jackson Township on Thursday, May 26, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

The deadly stabbing happened after Delgardio declined Tsamas' services and later confronted him on the street, Daily Voice previously reported.

The two got into a physical fight, which was caught on video by a neighbor and a nearby driver's dashboard camera, the outlet says citing a criminal complaint.

Delgardio was caught grabbing Tsamas by the collar and "acting aggressively" before Tsamas stabbed Delgardio in the neck while on his back, according to the outlet. Delgardio was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Tsamas was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.