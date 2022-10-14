US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick

A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.

The search resulted in the seizure of psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax pills, psilocybin tablets, marijuana, three firearms, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and packaging material, and tens of thousands of dollars, Brick police said.

The investigation began on Oct. 4 when a Special Agent from the US Department of Homeland Security contacted SCU detectives. The agent reported that a U.S. Customs and Border patrol agent intercepted a parcel package that originated outside the United States, that it contained psilocybin mushrooms and that it was being delivered to the residence in Brick Township.

The subsequent search also yielded several safes, a shotgun, a rifle and a handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

Demarco was charged with transporting/possession of property derived from criminal activity, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, maintaining/operating a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) facility, possession of CDS, manufacturing/distributing CDS, committing a drug offense while in possession of a firearm and paraphernalia and money laundering.

Demarco was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.