Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Toms River Woman, 57, Indicted In Beating Death Using Shower Rod

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Mary Carbone
Mary Carbone Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 57-year-old woman from Ocean County has been indicted in the beating death of a man using a shower rod, authorities said.

Mary Carbone of Toms River was indicted by a grand jury for murder in the death of Frank Stochel in Manchester Township on Feb. 24, 2020. according to the Ocean County prosecutor.

Carbone also was indicted on weapons offenses and for tampering with physical evidence, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Manchester police responded to a residence on 6th Avenue in the Pine Lake Park section of the Township on a report of an unresponsive male. Officers found the lifeless body of Stochel

lying on the floor.

An investigation found that several household items allegedly were used by Carbone to kill Stochel,  specifically, a wooden board, a heavy duty tape dispenser and a shower curtain rod, Billhimer said. 

Carbone was arrested and charged on March 4, 2021, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since that date.

