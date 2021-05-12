Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Toms River Teen Impaled By Javelin

Jon Craig
Toms River First Aid Squad Photo Credit: Facebook/ Toms River First Aid Squad
The javelin event in track-and-field Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A teenager from the Jersey Shore was hospitalized after being impaled by a javelin at a track-and-field event, authorities said. 

Firefighters in Toms River were called to cut the javelin without vibration before taking the victim to the hospital, initial reports said. 

It was unclear whether the boy was a student observer or an athlete participating in the event.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. in an open field outside Donovan Catholic High School at 711 Hooper Ave., Toms River police said.

A spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department told NJ Advance Media that the 16-year-old boy is from Pine Beach. 

The javelin was impaled several inches into his right thigh; but there was no visible bleeding, and the victim was conscious and talking to first-responders, she told NJ.com

His condition at Jersey Shore Univeristy Medical Center in Neptune had not been released.

