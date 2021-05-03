Toms River Man Threatened To Turn Town Hall 'Upside Down,' Prosecutor Says

An Ocean County man who allegedly threatened to turn Toms River Town Hall and the county Justice Complex "upside down" has been arrested, authorities said.

The suspect posted YouTube videos that showed a bulldozer leveling public buildings in Colorado to accompany his threats, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

David Giordano, 36, of Toms River, was arrested on Monday and charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm, Billhimer said.

Giordano's charges were elevated to second-degree crimes since they allegedly were committed during a state of emergency, according to the prosecutor.

On April 12, three videos were uploaded to a public YouTube Channel titled "Toms River Police are the Best." These videos included images of Giordano, news coverage of Giordano’s previous arrest in connection with painting a pro-police blue line on Hooper Avenue, images of the Ocean County Justice Complex as well as Toms River Township Town Hall -- followed by a video of a homemade bulldozer destroying public buildings in Granby, Colorado, in 2004, the prosecutor said.

His LinkedIn profile describes him as a supervisor at Ocean County Excavation.

The videos included graphics stating the person posting the video would turn Toms River Township Town Hall and the Ocean County Justice Complex “upside down,” the prosecutor said.

On Monday, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Berkeley Township Police Department made warranted searches warrants on two residences - one in Toms River and the other in Berkeley Township -- where Giordano is known to reside.

Detectives recovered and seized several items containing digital evidence, authorities said.

Giordano was arrested and taken into custody during a traffic stop by Toms River police officers.

He was taken to Ocean County Jail, where he was awaiting a detention hearing.

