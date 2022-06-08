Toms River Man Charged In 91 MPH Crash That Killed Lakewood Driver: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old man from Toms River has been charged in connection with a crash at an estimated speed of 91 mph that killed a Lakewood motorist in March, authorities said.

Alejandro Huerta-Arias was charged with vehicular homicide, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The March 9 crash resulted in the death of Mark Mandel, 32, of Lakewood, he said.

On March 9, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., police fficers from Lakewood responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road for a serious motor vehicle collision resulting in a fatality.

Initial investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit revealed that Huerta- Arias was traveling northbound on Madison Avenue in a 2012 Infinity G35, when he struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala - being operated by Mandel - who was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Courtney Road, Billhimer said.

The impact of the crash propelled Mandel’s vehicle into a traffic signal. Mandel was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Huerta-Arias was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of a fractured leg, Billhimer said.

Further investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit revealed that the vehicle operated by Huerta-Arias was traveling at an average speed of 91 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash — more than double the 40 mile-per-hour speed limit posted on the roadway, Billhimer said.

Huerta-Arias was charged on Tuesday, June 7, and he surrendered himself at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters on the same day. Huerta-Arias was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

