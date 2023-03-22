Toms River Community Helps Buy New Van For Quadriplegic Disability Advocate

The Toms River community is rallying to support a local quadriplegic and disability advocate in buying an accessible van.

Nearly $25,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe campaign for Thomas Spadaro, 55, who suffered an accidental gunshot to the head when he was 11 years old, the campaign says.

Spadaro needs a new or used accessible van to improve his quality of life, the page says.

Gus Romano, the page's organizer, wrote: "Many of you know Thomas Spadaro & the traumatic, life-altering injury he suffered on March 15th, 1979 in Toms River NJ when he was 11 years old.

"For those of you who don't know Thomas, he is now 55 years old and was accidentally shot in the head suffering an incomplete spinal cord injury leaving him a quadriplegic. Until this day he still has the bullet lodged in the back of his skull."

Romano added that the van would give Spadaro "a better quality of life as well as the mobility, independence & personal freedom he deserves."

