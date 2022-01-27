Tickets Issued In Lakewood School Bus Crash, 6th Crash Since September: Police

A Lakewood school bus carrying three children collided with a car in which both drivers were ticketed, authorities said. Two people in the car were hospitalized.

It was at least the sixth school bus crash in Lakewood this school year, according to prior news accounts. The buses are operated by Jay's Bus Service based in Lakewood.

At approximately 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Lakewood Police Officer Tymur Zavalnyuk responded to Ocean Avenue and Jessica Court to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving the school bus that was transporting three students.

Zavalnyuk was advised that a 2013 Nissan Sentra, operated by 19-year-old Luis Gutierrez, of Lakewood, was traveling east on Ocean Avenue when a school bus, operated by 66-year-old Linda Bragg, of Brick, made a right turn off Jessica Court in front of him, Lakewood police said. As a result, the Sentra crashed into the left side of the bus just behind the front tire, police said.

All passengers on the bus were assessed for injuries by Lakewood Hatzolah and released to their parents at the crash scene, police said.

Gutierrez and his passenger, 19-year-old Kimberly Trinidad of Lakewood, were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of head injuries, police said.

Further investigation by Zavalnyuk resulted in the issuance of a motor vehicle summons to Bragg for careless driving and Guitierrez received a summons for being an unlicensed driver, police said.

