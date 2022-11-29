Contact Us
Teenager From Canada Arrested In Toms River School Swatting Incident

Jon Craig
Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

A 14-year-old boy from Edmonton, Canada, was arrested in connection with a school swatting incident in Toms River earlier this month, authorities said.

On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police were dispatched to Intermediate East regarding a potential swatting incident/threat received by the school. Out of an abundance of caution, the area was thoroughly checked and cleared, and the threat was deemed unfounded, prior to students entering the building.

Detective Graham Borg and Corporal Jesse Robertazzi of our Cyber Crimes Unit successfully identified the suspect.

With the assistance of Officer Scott Fallano, they were subsequently able to connect this individual to another swatting call at a residence, received the prior morning by Toms River police dispatchers.

Law enforcement partners in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada arrested and charged the 9th grader in Canada for the two swatting incidents in Toms River, police said.

