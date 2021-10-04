Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

News

Suspicious Deaths Probed On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Surf City police
Surf City police Photo Credit: Surf City PD Facebook

A pair of suspicious deaths is under investigation on the Jersey Shore.

Surf City police discovered two deceased individuals at a residence on North 7th Avenue in Surf City on Sunday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Surf City Police Chief John N. Casella, Jr.,

“At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious," Billhimer said on Monday. "More information will be released as it becomes available.” 

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3989, or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.

The deaths are currently being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. 

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

