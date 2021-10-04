Suspicious Deaths Probed On Jersey Shore

A pair of suspicious deaths is under investigation on the Jersey Shore.

Surf City police discovered two deceased individuals at a residence on North 7th Avenue in Surf City on Sunday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Surf City Police Chief John N. Casella, Jr.,

“At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious," Billhimer said on Monday. "More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3989, or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.

The deaths are currently being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.