Support Surges For Single Mom, Jersey Shore Corrections Officer Who Suffered Stroke

A 43-year-old single mom and corrections officer who suffered a stroke in the left main artery of her brain causing damage to the right side of her body is seeing support from her community.

"Rachel" was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center last week for emergency brain surgery, and was recently removed from a ventilator, said Katie Olander of Toms River, who started the campaign for her friend.

Rachel works as a Juvenile Correction Officer at the Ocean County Juvenile Department and is a Gold Star Sister, the campaign says.

"She has a son who is absolutely devastated and left to take care of their home life," Olander wrote. "Rachel has never had it easy, but she's always positive.

"She lost her only sibling, her brother, in Iraq, but stayed the course and gave her son a loving home to grow in while always being there for family and friends. Rachel is a fighter, but she needs our help. Her immediate needs are to keep a roof over their heads, utilities on, and food in the fridge."

Rachel will need an extensive stay at a rehabilitation center followed by physical challenges that will change her life forever, Olander said.

To contribute to the GoFundMe page, click here.

