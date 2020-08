Thousands of Central Jersey residents were without power Friday afternoon after thunderstorms that moved through the area.

Approximately 20,000 Ocean County and 590 Monmouth County JCP&L customers were in the dark as of 7:15 p.m.

A JCP&L spokesperson said the outages were caused by lightning strikes.

A restoration time of 10 p.m. was predicted.

