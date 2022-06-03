Contact Us
State Police ID Toms River Man Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
A 47-year-old man from Toms River was killed in a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, June 2 on parkway southbound at milepost 61.8 in Eagleswood Township, according to New Jersey State Police. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercedes-Benz, operated by Frederick Esser of Toms River, was involved in a sideswipe collision with a VW Passat. 

As a result of the crash, the VW ran off the road to the right and came to a stop off the right shoulder. The Mercedes-Benz overturned, struck the left guardrail, and then ran off the road to the right. Esser was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, State Polie said. 

The occupants of the VW were not injured.

The southbound right two lanes of the GSP were closed for three hours resulting in heavy traffic conditions. 

The crash remains under investigation.

