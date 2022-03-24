Stabbing Attack Stopped By Jersey Shore Good Samaritan: Police

A Good Samaritan helped rescue a stabbing victim who was attacked by her passenger while driving, authorities said.

On Wednesday, March 23, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to North Bay Avenue, near the intersection of Whitty Road, for a reported domestic violence incident involving a stabbing, police said.

A woman was driving when her passenger began stabbing her. She pulled over to

the side of the road and exited the vehicle, and a male suspect followed and continue to attack her, police said.

A passerby jumped in to stop the suspect and detain him until police arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Jersey Shore Medical Center where she was undergoing surgery for her injuries, police said.

The unidentified man was charged with first-degree attempted homicide and other weapons offenses.

The attack remains under investigation by the Toms River Police Detective Bureau.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.