Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River


SInkholes Filled At Jersey Shore Beach, Area Remains Blocked Off

Jon Craig
Bradley Beach
Bradley Beach Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bradley Beach PD

Sinkholes that left a Jersey Shore beach unusable earlier this month have largely been filled back in by natural tide cycles, state officials said.

The first sinkhole at Bradley Beach was spotted on Thursday, Aug. 11. Several other sinkholes off McCabe Avenue were found the next day. 

A section of the beach near the sinkholes remains fenced off as a precaution, according to state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) spokesman Larry Hajna.

The holes were caused by breaches in an outflow pipe near the beachfront, local officials said. 

The DEP’s Division of Coastal Engineering and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are providing technical advice to the municipality to prevent the issue from happening again, Hajna said.

The DEP plans to keep the restricted area blocked off until the issue is resolved, he said.

