Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Scooter Rider Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Jackson police
Jackson police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jackson PD

A person riding a scooter was struck and killed in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m., on Monday, April 11 at Jackson Mills and Harmony roads in Jackson Township, initial reports said. 

EMS crews found an unresponsive person who had been struck by a car, reports said.

EMS administered CPR before the rider was pronounced dead, according to an unconfirmed report. 

No other injuries were reported.  

Police temporarily closed the roadway for the crash investigation.

