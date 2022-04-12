Scooter Rider Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person riding a scooter was struck and killed in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m., on Monday, April 11 at Jackson Mills and Harmony roads in Jackson Township, initial reports said.

EMS crews found an unresponsive person who had been struck by a car, reports said.

EMS administered CPR before the rider was pronounced dead, according to an unconfirmed report.

No other injuries were reported.

Police temporarily closed the roadway for the crash investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.