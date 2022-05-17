Sand Collapses On Teens Digging At NJ Beach

Two teenagers were digging in the sand at a New Jersey beach when the sand collapsed in on them Tuesday, May 17, according to authorities and developing reports.

There was an unconfirmed report of one fatality.

The incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 off Seaview Road in Toms River, police said.

One person was reported to be under 10 feet of sand while the second person was partially covered, an unconfirmed report said. Multiple EMS, police, tech and other rescue crews were responding.

Police asked the public to stay away from the barrier island area.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

