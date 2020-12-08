Ruby Tuesday's Another Victim Of Coronavirus

First bankruptcy, then coronavirus.

Ruby Tuesday's is the latest restaurant chain to close more restaurants in New Jersey.

The company confirmed it recently closed its restaurants in Toms River and Eatontown.

The Toms River restaurant was located at 1311 Route 37 W., off of Route 9. The Eatontown restaurant was located at Monmouth Mall on Route 35.

There are now four Ruby Tuesday restaurants remaining in New Jersey: Elizabeth, Mount Laurel, Somerset and at Newark International Airport.

In May, Ruby Tuesday closed its Freehold, Neptune and Lakewood restaurants, After filing for bankruptcy protection, the shutdowns were speeded by the coronavirus outbreak.

