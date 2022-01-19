Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: UPDATE: Detox Patient Released From NJ Hospital Steals Ambulance
News

Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
SEEN THEM? Toms River police are looking for these two suspects in a robbery of a convenience store.
SEEN THEM? Toms River police are looking for these two suspects in a robbery of a convenience store. Photo Credit: Toms River PD

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store.

On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said.

Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind the counter and physically assaulted the clerk. He was struck in the face numerous times before being forced to open the register, police said.

The suspects removed the money from the drawer and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of proceeds. 

The victim was evaluated by Pleasant Plains EMS and transported to Kimble Medical Center for further medical care.

Both suspects are described as thin white males, approximately 5'10 to 6-feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the suspects pictured, is asked to contact Detective Ryan Quinn of the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 ext. 1361.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.