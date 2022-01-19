Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store.

On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said.

Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind the counter and physically assaulted the clerk. He was struck in the face numerous times before being forced to open the register, police said.

The suspects removed the money from the drawer and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of proceeds.

The victim was evaluated by Pleasant Plains EMS and transported to Kimble Medical Center for further medical care.

Both suspects are described as thin white males, approximately 5'10 to 6-feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the suspects pictured, is asked to contact Detective Ryan Quinn of the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 ext. 1361.

