Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Foursome Caught In Crack, Heroin, Ecstasy Bust, $14,500 Recovered

Four suspects have been arrested on multiple charges connected with alleged drug-deals along the Jersey Shore , authorities said.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force joined police from multiple townships in an investigation that resulted in four suspects being arrested, authorities said.

The suspects were allegedly caught by police in possession of crack and powered cocaine, heroin, and Ecstasy pills, authorities said on Wednesday.

Investigators identified a Barnegat residence allegedly being used by Elex Hyman, 49, and Jaime Steen, 38, to store and distribute cocaine, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

County detectives and local police officers reportedly surveilled the Barnegat residence for suspected criminal activity, Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, detectives reportedly followed Hyman and Steen as they traveled to Toms River, Billhimer said. Detectives allegedly watched Hyman meet up with another vehicle occupied by Jesse Jackson, 38, of South Toms River and Alicia Walker, 44, of Union Beach.

After the suspects parted, police stopped both vehicles, Billhimer said

Detectives recovered about 63 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 150 wax folds of heroin and 100 Ecstasy tablets, the prosecutor said.

Detectives applied for a search warrant for the Barnegat residence. About $14,500 cash was seized during the warranted search, the prosecutor said.

Hyman, Steen, Jackson and Walker all were placed under arrest, according to Billhimer on multiple charges:

Steen was charged with possession and distribution of cocaine. She was released on a summons pending a future court date.

was charged with possession and distribution of cocaine. She was released on a summons pending a future court date. Hyman was charged with the possession, distribution and sale of cocaine and other controlled dangerous substances. He was being held at Ocean County Jail.

was charged with the possession, distribution and sale of cocaine and other controlled dangerous substances. He was being held at Ocean County Jail. Jackson was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. Jackson was being held at Ocean County Jail.

was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. Jackson was being held at Ocean County Jail. Walker was charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and Ecstasy (MDMA) tablets -- all with the alleged intent to distribute. She also was being held at Ocean County Jail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and K-9 units assisted the county Narcotics Strike Force, according to Billhimer, including police and detectives from Barnegat, Lacey, Toms River, Stafford and Ocean townships as well as county Sheriff's officers.

