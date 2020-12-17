Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
POWERBALL: Lucky Jersey Shore Lottery Player Wins $50K

Jon Craig

Princeton Deli at 24 Green Island Road in Toms River.
Princeton Deli at 24 Green Island Road in Toms River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Powerball player picked a winning lottery combination in Ocean County, state officials said.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to land a third-tier prize worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Princeton Deli, 24 Green Island Road in Toms River.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 16 drawing were: 04, 23, 37, 61, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Multiplier number was 02. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $304 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Dec. 19.

