Police On Lookout For Burglary Suspects On Jersey Shore

Police in Jackson are on the lookout for a pair of burglary suspects driving a gray 2007 Ford F150 pickup stolen from Asbury Park.

On Monday, May 9, at 12:18 p.m, Jackson Police Officer Shane Davis responded to a residence located on North Boston Road on the report of a suspicious incident.

An employee of a property management company stopped to check on a house the company owns and encountered two men who were not supposed to be on the property, standing by the garage of the residence, police said.

When he made contact with the males, they claimed they were looking for a school in the area and then after a short conversation with the employee, they left and the employee contacted police.

The men were operating a 2007 Ford F150 pickup, NJ registration XJPH59. It was gray with a red tailgate.

When the responding officer checked the vehicle registration it was discovered that the truck had been reported stolen out of Asbury Park, police said.

The suspects were described as a black male and a white male, both approximately 18-21 years old and both wearing ski masks.

The residence was checked and it appeared that the employee had arrived at the property before any entry could be made.

Anyone who may observe this vehicle, or who observes any suspicious activity is asked to call police headquarters at 732-928-1111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.