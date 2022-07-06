Pleasantville Woman Accused Of Causing Jersey Shore Man's Fatal Fentanyl/Heroin Overdose

A 39-year-old woman from Pleasantville is accused of causing a South Toms River man's drug overdose death, authorities said.

On June 21, Michele Baker was charged with strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. She was additionally charged with drug dealing and possession violations, he said.

The 44-year-old victim died on April 19 of a fatal overdose of fentanyl mixed with heroin, Billhimer said.

South Toms River Police Officers responded to a residence on South Main Street for a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, Officers discovered the body of the victim, who was already deceased from an apparent drug overdose.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and South Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau determined that Baker allegedly had sold heroin and fentanyl to the victim on April 18, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis recently received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s system, Billhimer said.

On June 26, Baker was arrested by Howell Township police on an unrelated shoplifting charge, Billhimer said. Baker was transported and lodged in the Monmouth County Jail.

On Monday, July 4, Baker was taken to the Ocean County Jail where she was being held pending a detention hearing.

