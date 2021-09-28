Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: North Jersey Man Admits Pulling Over, Pointing Gun At Postal Worker
News

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Brick

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The Boulevard at Blake Circle
The Boulevard at Blake Circle Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 75-year-old pedestrian was hurt when he was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Michael Falcone of Brick reportedly suffered internal injuries as a result of the crash which occurred Monday afternoon as Falcone was crossing The Boulevard at Blake Circle in the Greenbriar section of the township, police said. 

Joyce Asay, 82, also of Brick was reportedly driving a ;2014 Subaru Legacy westbound on Blake Circle at 2:58 p.m. Monday, police said. Falcone was walking east toward The Boulevard, police said. 

Asay's vehicle reportedly stopped at the intersection as Falcone began to cross The Boulevard, police said.

As the Subaru began to turn right onto The Boulevard, it collided with Falcone in the intersection of The Boulevard and Blake Circle, police said.

Brick police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash scene. 

Falcone was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Traffic on The Boulevard northbound was reduced to one lane for about five hours during the investigation. 

This crash under investigation by Police Officer Daniel Fogarty from the Brick Township Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information related to the crash is urged to call Officer Fogarty at 732-262-1141.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.