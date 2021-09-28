Pedestrian Struck By Car In Brick

A 75-year-old pedestrian was hurt when he was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Michael Falcone of Brick reportedly suffered internal injuries as a result of the crash which occurred Monday afternoon as Falcone was crossing The Boulevard at Blake Circle in the Greenbriar section of the township, police said.

Joyce Asay, 82, also of Brick was reportedly driving a ;2014 Subaru Legacy westbound on Blake Circle at 2:58 p.m. Monday, police said. Falcone was walking east toward The Boulevard, police said.

Asay's vehicle reportedly stopped at the intersection as Falcone began to cross The Boulevard, police said.

As the Subaru began to turn right onto The Boulevard, it collided with Falcone in the intersection of The Boulevard and Blake Circle, police said.

Brick police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash scene.

Falcone was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic on The Boulevard northbound was reduced to one lane for about five hours during the investigation.

This crash under investigation by Police Officer Daniel Fogarty from the Brick Township Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information related to the crash is urged to call Officer Fogarty at 732-262-1141.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.